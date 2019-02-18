A new bar could open in Chesterfield town centre.

Bar 35 Chesterfield Ltd has applied to Chesterfield Borough Council for a premises licence.

The company wants to open the bar, called Bar 35, at 35 Stephenson Place.

The application states it would be a 'microbar trading over two floors with sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises and off sales of sealed alcohol products'.

It would be open between noon and 2.30am every day of the week.

The council's licensing committee will make a decision on whether or not to grant the premises licence on a date yet to be determined.