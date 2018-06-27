New apartments to be created in 'important' Chesterfield building

New apartments will be created in Chesterfield's former Post Office.

The first and second floors of the Grade II-listed building will be converted into 10 apartments after plans were passed by Chesterfield Borough Council.

According to planning documents, the property is in a 'highly sustainable location' and the 'sensitive conversion of this important but vacant listed building is considered to be a key objective'.

Bristol-based company Loungers Ltd already has planning permission to turn the ground floor into a continental-style cafe bar which promises to be a 'popular destination for locals of all ages, encouraging social interaction within the community'.



The prominent building has been closed since 2014 when the Post Office moved its services to WHSmith in the Pavements Shopping Centre.

This latest development news comes after it emerged Chesterfield's former magistrates' court, also a Grade II-listed building, will be converted into 32 apartments.





Dom Stevens, manager of the Destination Chesterfield marketing group, said: "It is great that a new use has been found for this historically important building.

"More people living in the town centre will support the retailers, restaurants and bars based here."

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins added: "This is wonderful news and another vote of confidence in Chesterfield."