Names of 107 asbestos-related disease victims projected onto Chesterfield Crooked Spire Church

“No one should die from work”. This was the key message at the Celebration of Life event organised by the Derbyshire Asbestos Support Team (DAST) in Chesterfield.

The names of 107 victims of mesothelioma (asbestos cancer) and other asbestos-related diseases were projected onto the archway of the Crooked Spire as a poignant memorial of lives lost through work-related illnesses.

Attended by nearly 200 people, the event included speeches and a poem by Pauline Smith who sadly lost her husband, Tim, to mesothelioma. A song, beautifully delivered by Simon Ball, was written by Audrey Carlin, DAST volunteer who wanted to pay tribute to the many stories she heard when visiting victims of mesothelioma. After the event, families were able to meet others to share their experiences in the knowledge that they are not alone. DAST helps anyone diagnosed with an asbestos related disease, throughout the East Midlands. Its holistic service also includes supporting families who have lost loved ones and has a dedicated bereavement support worker. Contact DAST on 01246 380415 or visit the website click here