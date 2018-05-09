Name of man suspected of taking his own life at Chesterfield Royal Hospital is released

The name of a patient who is believed to have died by suicide at Chesterfield Royal Hospital has been released.

Police said they attended the hospital in Calow after the 'sudden death' of a 46-year-old man on Monday, April 30.

Today, a Chesterfield coroners' court official said an investigation had been opened into the death of Stephen Barry Jackson, of Dronfield Woodhouse.

No further details have been released at this time.

After his death, a hospital spokesman said: "Our thoughts and condolences are with the family of a patient who died at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on Monday morning.

"We are also concerned for the well-being of our staff and are offering appropriate support for those affected by the incident.

"In circumstances like this, where a suicide is suspected or confirmed, the death is reported to Derbyshire Constabulary and an investigation takes place to inform the inquest process for HM the Coroner."

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman added: "We do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances."