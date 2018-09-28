Naked man filmed ‘having sex with blow-up doll’ on M1

Police are investigating after a naked man was filmed appearing to have sex with a blow-up doll at the side of the M1.

In the video, captured on a lorry’s dashboard camera, he is seen standing in foliage behind the hard shoulder barrier with the doll in front of him.

The incident happened near junction 15a of the motorway in Northamptonshire at midday on September 19.

Police said: "We were called to reports of a man behaving inappropriately at the side of the road.

"When officers arrived at the scene they carried out a search but the man had left the area and no further incidents were reported to us,"

The lorry driver who took the video told the Daily Mirror he wanted to remain anonymous.

Northamptonshire Police said it would investigate further if more incidents were reported.

