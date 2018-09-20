Mystery over future of former Burger King building in Chesterfield town centre

Mystery surrounds the future of the former Burger King building in Chesterfield town centre.

The Derbyshire Times has been contacted by residents wanting to know what will happen to the vacant property on Glumangate.

The building - which still has Burger King signs on its walls - has been empty for several years.

The Derbyshire Times contacted Burger King to ask if the company has any plans for the site - but nobody responded.

Many people are concerned about empty buildings in Chesterfield town centre.

However, according to latest statistics from Chesterfield Borough Council, of the 354 town centre retail units, 92.37 per cent are occupied - meaning Chesterfield has a vacancy rate of 7.63 per cent compared to a national average of 12.2 per cent.

Burger King was founded in America in 1953.

The fast food chain operates more than 500 restaurants in the UK, including on Brimington Road North in Chesterfield.