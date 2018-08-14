Mystery foam on Peak District river sparks probe

The discovery of foam on the River Wye between Buxton and Bakewell has sparked an investigation.

The Environment Agency is working alongside Severn Trent Water to determine the cause of the "extreme" foaming, which prompted a flurry of calls from concerned members of the public.

"We have not seen evidence of any impact on the environment or wildlife caused by the foam but we will continue to monitor the river for signs of any impact," a spokesperson for the Environment Agency said on Tuesday morning.

"Anyone who sees signs of fish in distress should report this to our 24/7 incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”