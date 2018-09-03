Mustang 390gta steals the show of American vehicles at Heage Windmill

American cars, vans, trucks and motorbikes glinted in the sunshine at Heage Windmill as the warm weather attracted crowds to look at them.

Attila Tilldog, organiser of the owners group, unusually called ‘ Coffee ‘n Cars’, said: “We really like coming to Heage windmill, it’s so pleasant and friendly and the view is to die for”.

The biggest was a 1963 Cadillac ‘Sedan de Ville’ which was 19ft long. The best car of the day was a Mustang 390gta, owned by Darren Richards who received a certificate from Attila.

There were many mill tours taking place and the day was supported by our ever popular bric a brac stall.

There was also a fascinating display of things found near the mill, the earliest of which had been dated as going back to 43BC all found by metal detectorist Rob Johnson.

On Sunday, September 9, the windmill is hosting a visit of vintage motorcycles.