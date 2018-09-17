Mum of boy who suffered serious injuries following bizarre playground stunt warns others of dangers

The mum of a boy who suffered horrendous injuries after being forced to recreate the ‘Roundabout of Death’ has urged others not to take part in the online stunt.

Tyler Broome, 11 was left with possible damage to his brain and vision and with bulging eyes after being found unconscious near a playground roundabout.

The young boy had been told to sit in the middle of the roundabout as it was spun at high speed using the rear wheel of a motorcycle by a group of youths.

Tyler’s mum, Dawn Hollingworth, 51 said he is still in hospital with blurred vision, but is recovering well.

And she is urging others who may be thinking of giving it a go to think twice.

“Just don’t do it [dangerous stunts online] it may be fun for two seconds but that can turn to tragedy, so don’t do it,” she said.

“Tyler’s eyes are very painful and he has pains across his head. He is on anti inflammatory medication.”

Dawn has also thanked people who have sent Tyler well wishes and messages of support during this tough time.

She added: “People have been wishing him well and asking if there is anything that can be done. Other people have said ‘we can’t watch it’ and have sent messages of loveliness.

“Around 99 per cent of comments that we have got have been lovely.

“There are lovely messages from people you have never met and I have been replying and thanking them for taking the time to care.”

Tyler could be left with possible damage to his brain and vision and with bulging eyes after he was found unconscious near a playground roundabout.

It is believed he was seriously injured after being subjected to extreme levels of gravitational force - or G-force - normally only experienced by pilots and astronauts.

It is thought the G- force forced fluid and blood into the youngster’s brain causing damage to his vision and giving him bulging eyes.

In shocking footage circulating online, Tyler appears to have passed out during the ride but the teens around him do not appear to realise, and continued to rev the engine.

Dawn says that Tyler is grateful for the support that he has received while in hospital adds that she hopes that speaking out will help others.

Dawn, who works at an estate agent added: “Tyler is really grateful for the messages too and it has kept me strong at the hospital.”

“He is alert and the swelling is going down but he still has blurred vision - we hope that will go when the swelling has gone. He is heading the right direction.”

Nottinghamshire Police are investigating the incident and are asking anyone who has any information on the incident to call 101 and quote incident number 62 of September 13.