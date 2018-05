Police stopped a car at Ilkeston after they spotted a child’s feet sticking out of the front passenger window.

The child’s mother was driving uninsured.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit @DerbyshireRPU tweeted yesterday:

Ilkeston. Attracts attention by a pair of tiny feet sticking out the window as it drives along.

Stopped and 8 year old lying on the front passenger seat enjoying the sun.

Mother the driver, not on the insurance. Reported for both offences, vehicle #Seized #RoadSafety