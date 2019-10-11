Emergency services have been called to reports of 'multiple stabbings' at Manchester's Arndale Centre.

Images on social media show a large police presence at the shopping centre, with reports that it has been evacuated.

The Manchester Evening News says that senior police sources have confirmed that several people have been stabbed.

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed they are dealing with an incident at the centre and said more details will be released soon.

No further details are yet known.

The incident is ongoing.