Multiple arrests for drug offences in Chesterfield

Multiple police raids have led to seven arrests and suspected drugs - including heroin and crack cocaine - being seized in Chesterfield.

Police carried out a number of strikes at addresses in the town this week as part of an operation.

On Monday, officers raided a property on Kipling Road, Newbold, and seized cash, drug-related items and suspected synthetic cannabinoids.

Two men, aged 29 and 26, and two women, aged 20 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

On Tuesday, police searched a property at Thorntree Court in Grangewood and arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of possession of class A drugs.

On Wednesday, officers executed a warrant at a property on Rutland Road, Chesterfield, and seized suspected cannabis and a quantity of cash.

A 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis and money laundering.

All seven people have been questioned and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

In addition to the warrants, police stopped a 20-year-old man who was travelling in a black Mitsubishi 4x4 on Burley Close, Chesterfield.

He was found to be driving without insurance and in possession of cannabis.

His vehicle has been seized and he received a cannabis warning.

And a 29-year old man from Chesterfield was stopped and searched by officers on Elder Way in the town centre.

He was found to be carrying a quantity of the Mamba 'zombie' drug and has been reported to the court for possession of a class B drug.

Inspector Dave Nichols, who is in charge of policing in Chesterfield, said: "We carried out a number of strike days as part of our continued commitment to targeting drug misuse in the community and the related crime and anti-social behaviour which it can fuel.

"Officers are working hard to investigate and disrupt the supply of illegal drugs and I would like to thank the community for their continued support.

"If you have any information about drug-related activity in your neighbourhood, please come forward.

"We take reports very seriously and will follow up on any information we receive as we aim to make sure Chesterfield is a safe and pleasant place to live, work and visit."

If you have information about drug use in your community, call Derbyshire police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.