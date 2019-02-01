Multi-million pound project to rejuvenate Derbyshire estate is progressing well

A multi-million pound project to breathe new life into a Derbyshire estate is progressing well.

The £5million scheme promises to improve the environment for residents on the Barrow Hill estate.

So far, work has been carried out on the first phase of the programme on the north-eastern part of the London Boroughs estate from Woodford Way to Campbell Drive.

Costing £1.6m, this has seen car parking areas upgraded, new lighting installed on paths, new and redesigned green spaces introduced, new boundary fences and walls installed around tenants' homes and paths improved and re-routed to make it easier for tenants to get around the estate.

Councillor Helen Bagley, Chesterfield Borough Council's cabinet member for homes and customers, said: "It's great to see the work that has been carried out so far on the estate.

"The design of the estate meant it was sometimes difficult for tenants to get round so it’s good to see the new footpaths in place making it easier for residents.

"You can already see that the improvements made so far are making a difference to the quality of life for residents and we will now be moving on to other parts of the estate to improve those areas as well."

Work on the first phase - which is being carried out by the Casey Group - is due to be completed in late spring.

Planning permission will shortly be sought to begin making similar improvements to the south eastern part of the estate.

If approved, this work will start in the summer.