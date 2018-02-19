Muddy conditions cause Beaver Group leader to 'break an ankle'

Muddy conditions in the Peak District this weekend caused a Beaver Group Leader to have a 'suspected broken ankle'.

The Buxton and Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called out at 2pm on Saturday, February 17, to the incident near Hollins Cross, Edale.

The leader from Burton-on-Trent had slipped and sustained a 'suspected broken ankle' while out with fellow Beavers.

A spokesman from the rescue team said: " In very muddy and slippery conditions a Beaver Group Leader

from Burton on Trent had slipped and sustained a suspected broken ankle.

"The Beavers were led safely back to their accommodation by their leaders, whilst other leaders waited with the casualty for the arrival of rescue team members and equipment.

"The casualty was evacuated on a mountain rescue stretcher to a waiting ambulance."

As the incident was closing, Edale team were notified of a second incident at Beeley near Chatsworth, where a male walker had also slipped in the mud.

Again, the casualty was evacuated by members from both teams on a mountain rescue stretcher to a waiting ambulance.

On completion of the two incidents, rescue team members returned to their respective bases to clean equipment and prepare their vehicles in readiness for the next callout.