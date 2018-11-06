Much-loved young Chesterfield man - who wrote about being bullied - tragically took his own life

A much-loved young man took his own life after writing a note saying school bullying caused him severe depression and anxiety.

Kyle Stobbs, 24, died in hospital on August 23 last year after he hanged himself in woodland.

A Chesterfield coroners' court inquest heard how Mr Stobbs, of Dorset Drive, Brimington, did not seek professional help for his mental health issues - nor did he speak to his family about what he was going through.

DS Adam Gascoigne, of Derbyshire Constabulary, told Monday's hearing that Mr Stobbs wrote a suicide note in which he said he was bullied at school and this led to him suffering from severe depression and anxiety.

The note added: "I'm so sorry to everyone."

Recording a conclusion of suicide, coroner Peter Nieto said: "It would appear nobody was aware Mr Stobbs was feeling the way he did.

"It came as a surprise to people who knew him well, including his family.

"It doesn't appear he ever told his GP he was having these feelings.

"On the balance of probabilities, Mr Stobbs hanged himself with the intention of taking his own life."

Mr Nieto added that Mr Stobbs was intoxicated before he took his own life and this may have affected how he was feeling at the time.

After the inquest, Mr Stobbs' family described him as a 'special' young man who is 'loved and missed always'.

They added: "Our world is not the same without you.

"Your wings were ready but our hearts were not."

Pictured is Denise Stobbs with her late son.

Whoever you are, however you feel, whatever life has done to you, please remember that you are not alone and help is at hand. You can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123 or email them jo@Samaritans.org. The Samaritans are there all day, every day.