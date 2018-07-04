Much-loved grandfather died in open water in Chesterfield

A much-loved grandfather who had 'all sorts of nice plans' for the future tragically died in open water in Chesterfield.

Alan Tingay, 69, of Miriam Avenue, Chesterfield, was pronounced dead at 2.35am on January 10.

Chesterfield coroners' court heard Mr Tingay, a retired delivery driver, suffered from episodes of depression and anxiety since 1999.

However, coroner Peter Nieto said he could not conclude Mr Tingay died by suicide as he was unable to establish that he intended to take his own life because he did not leave a note.

Recording an open conclusion on Wednesday, Mr Nieto told the court: "The immediate cause of Mr Tingay's death was the effect of immersion in water but his death was contributed to by the combined effects of alcohol consumption and taking excessive prescribed anti-depression medication which would have likely caused respiratory depression.

"While Mr Tingay was suffering an acute depressive episode at the time of his death, there is insufficient evidence to conclude that he deliberately took his own life."

We have decided, based on guidance from the Samaritans, not to report exactly where Mr Tingay died.

Police concluded there was no evidence of any third party involvement in his death.

The inquest heard Mr Tingay - who was diagnosed with prostate cancer prior to his death which caused him 'some worry' - took medication for his mental health problems and received support from the community mental health team.

Derbyshire's Crisis team assessed Mr Tingay five days before he died but concluded he did not present an immediate risk to himself or others.

His widow Susan said: "I had no idea Alan was going to do what he did - it was so out of the blue.

"He'd made such effort to put all sorts of nice plans in place for the future."

Whoever you are, however you feel, whatever life has done to you, please remember that you are not alone and help is at hand. You can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123 or email them jo@Samaritans.org. The Samaritans are there all day, every day.