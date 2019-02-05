Much-loved dog's life cruelly taken away in hit-and-run in Chesterfield

A beloved dog was killed in a hit-and-run in Hasland.

Six-year-old Rosie - who belonged to Anne Frost - was being walked on a lead by a family friend along the Calow Lane bridge when the tragedy happened.

Rosie, who tragically died in a hit-and-run. Picture submitted.

Anne, 46, of Hasland, said: "A light Blue Astra came flying down the road, mounted the kerb and hit Rosie, killing her, then the driver sped off.

"I was at work at the time and when I found out what had happened I was absolutely mortified.

"Rosie was such a lovely dog, always very friendly and happy.

"I really miss her and I hope the person who did this is found and brought to justice."

Rosie, who tragically died in a hit-and-run. Picture submitted.

Anne has reported the incident - which happened between 3pm and 3.30pm last Thursday - to Derbyshire police.

A force spokesperson urged witnesses or anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference number 1032 of January 31.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.