Much-loved Derbyshire mum tragically died after falling down stairs at home

A young mum tragically died after falling down the stairs at her Derbyshire home.

Charlotte Watson - who was described by her mother as a 'wonderful person' - passed away in hospital following the devastating fall.

The 33-year-old had been drinking - and now her grieving partner wants to raise awareness of how people need to be extra careful when they are under the influence of alcohol.

Ms Watson - who lived on Sheffield Road, Killamarsh, and was previously a resident of Bolsover - worked as an estimator and technical engineer at Forticrete in Sheffield and was also a nail technician.

A former student of Bolsover School, Chesterfield College and Sheffield Hallam University, she enjoyed shopping, holidaying, socialising and keeping fit.

Her mother Laura Watson, whose other child Joseph sadly died aged 28 in 2014, said: "Charlotte was a very bubbly girl, a wonderful person.

"She had an aurora around her.

"Everyone loved her and she’ll be very sadly missed."

Chris Hadley, who had been in a relationship with Ms Watson for four years, added: "She really did have a heart of gold.

"She was an amazing person to be around."

Ms Watson was sadly pronounced dead in Sheffield's Northern General Hospital at 3.52am on September 8 after she fell down the steep stairs in her house and hit her head at the bottom.

Mr Hadley, who administered CPR on her before emergency services arrived, said: "Sadly, the level of alcohol in Charlotte’s system played a big part in her death.

"We can't believe what happened to her and we're all absolutely devastated.

"It was a freak accident - and we don't want this to happen to anyone else.

"If you’re drinking, have a good time - but please be extra careful."

A charity cricket match will take place at Kiveton Park in Sheffield from 1pm on Saturday to raise money for Ms Watson's five-year-old son Teddy.

As well as her son, mother and partner, Ms Watson leaves her stepfather Christopher Wigmore and many other much-loved family members and friends.

Ms Watson's funeral will take place at Bolsover Parish Church at 1pm today.