MP praises Staveley nursery and crèche

A nursery and crèche, rated as ‘outstanding’ in the latest Ofsted inspection, was visited by Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins. Treasures Nursery and Treasure Island crèche provide a safe place to play and learn for babies and children, with experienced and dedicated staff.

Toby said: “Treasures is an excellent and vital provision for Staveley children. They are catering for pre-school children during the day as well as children up to eight after school.”

Treasures Nursery has been given an Early Years registration for their Treasure Island crèche, based at the Healthy Living Centre, Staveley, which means there are now additional nursery places available as well as the crèche facility.