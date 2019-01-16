MP criticises ‘out-of-date’ local planning policies in north east Derbyshire

North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley has hit out at ‘out-of-date’ local planning policies that are ‘coming back to bite us’.

Mr Rowley’s criticism of North East Derbyshire District Council comes after more housing plans were approved despite opposition from residents.

The Conservative MP claims the council has lost, or chosen not to defend, three appeals for housebuilding - two in Wingerworth and one in Winsick.

Mr Rowley says that as a result, 340 homes will now be built which were not in the original plans for the area.

“Yet again North East Derbyshire District Council are letting down residents with their failures on planning,” Mr Rowley said.

“We now have another 340 houses which will be built and which the council didn’t originally want – all because they didn’t get their paperwork and plans in place a few years ago.

“North East Derbyshire’s failures over so many years are coming back to bite us now – and more approvals are possible as a result of this, too. Speculative applications for housing have also been submitted in Old Tupton, North Wingfield and elsewhere in Wingerworth.”

Around 180 homes will be built at Deerlands Road, Wingerworth, 160 off Mansfield Road, Winsick, and 35 at Hockley Lane, Wingerworth.

Mr Rowley added: “The whole point of a Local Plan is that residents and councils get a say in where housing is planned in their area – rather than it being dictated to them by developers submitting speculative planning applications.

“Local residents deserve better from their district council and I will continue to work with local residents to hold North East Derbyshire District Council to account.”

Councillor Martin Thacker, Conservative group leader at North East Derbyshire District Council, said: “Conservative councillors have repeatedly raised concerns about North East Derbyshire District Council’s approach to planning.”

North East Derbyshire District Council did not provide a comment.