Mower jackpot for Bolsover woodlands scheme

Conservationists in Bolsover have hit the jackpot with a new mower.

Thanks to £10,000 from the National Lottery’s community fund, Bolsover Woodlands Enterprise (BWE) has purchased a flail mower to improve the environment.

The team from Bolsover Woodlands Enterprise with the flail machine.

Robert Parkin, enterprise chairman, said: “It’s wonderful for us.”

The social enterprise manages and protects Derbyshire woodlands using a team of people with learning disablities, to give them “ opportunities to develop skills, confidence and make a difference in their communities”.

Flail machines deal with heavy grass/scrub and BWE has plans to for its team to take it out and “clear footpaths, improve school grounds, create and manage wildflower meadows, create rides in woodlands, reclaim overgrown paths for butterflies and provide accessible paths along tracks in urban and rural areas”.

Edwina Edwards, BWE business development manager, said: “This reciprocal flail mower will allow more open spaces to be cleared enabling young people, families, people with disabilities and the elderly to access the countryside locally.”