Mountain rescue team called out to ‘man in distress’ at popular Derbyshire beauty spot

The man involved was taken safely by the MRT to emergency service staff.

At around 11am on Monday, January 10, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team were deployed to assist a ‘man in distress’ near Curbar Edge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for EMRT said: “He was rapidly located by the first team members on scene and escorted back to the carpark, before being handed over to the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service and Derbyshire Constabulary.”