Motorists warned of delays as safety improvements are made to major Chesterfield road

Motorists are advised they could face delays while work is carried out to upgrade junction safety on a main Chesterfield Road.

Electronic warning signs on the A619 Chesterfield Road approximately 100m before the junctions of Inkersall Green Road and Troughbrook Road, in Hollingwood, are being replaced.

The current signs which warn drivers of turning traffic at the junctions have come to the end of their working life. The new signs will work in the same way, illuminating as traffic approaches, but are powered by more advanced technology.

The work is set to start Monday 26 February and take place weekdays between 7am and 4pm.

Temporary three way signals will be used close to the site of the works. They will be manually controlled from 7am and removed at the end of each day.

Some of the work may be carried out without the need for temporary lights.

A temporary one way system will be in place on Troughbrook Road throughout the work.

This is just for traffic turning off Chesterfield Road into Troughbrook Road.

Traffic wanting to exit Troughbrook Road onto Chesterfield Road will be able to join the main road from nearby local roads.