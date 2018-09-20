Motorists can grab coffee without leaving their car with Tibshelf Costa Drive Thru build

Coffee-lovers travelling down the M1 will soon be able to order drinks without leaving their car thanks to a Costa Drive Thru at Tibshelf services.

The £500,000 development at the busy services, located between junctions 28 and 29 of the motorway, will create ten jobs including barista, customer service and management roles.

The Drive Thru will aim to provide a ‘quick, convenient stop-off’ for the thousands of customers who pass through each day, so they can ‘enjoy a fresh coffee without leaving their car- as well as a full range of sandwiches, cakes and snacks’.

The site, operated by Roadchef, will now feature a drive-through Costa, as well as a dine-in Costa, McDonald’s, WHSmith store, Fone Bitz, SPAR and Fresh Food Café.

Rob Allen, site director at Tibshelf, said: “The new Costa Drive Thru will be a great addition to our Tibshelf site, with customers having a wider range of choice than ever before.

“The new offering allows motorists the convenience of quickly picking up a delicious Costa from the comfort of their car.”

Mark Fox, Roadchef CEO, said: “We are very pleased to announce the expansion of our partnership with Costa Coffee, reinforcing our position as one of the leading motorway service area operators in the country.

“This new drive thru facility comes in addition to our significant investment at Roadchef Tibshelf and we’re proud to be able to offer our customers this on-the-go option.”

