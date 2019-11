Motorists have been advised to avoid the M1 around J28 southbound, after an RTC involving a car and lorry.

The emergency services were called to the incident at around 2.50pm today (November 4).

Firefighters used Helmatro and small tools to extricate one male before handing over to East Midlands Ambulance Service.

The scene was made safe before the fire service handed over to Highways.

Motorists are being warned to avoid the area if possible.