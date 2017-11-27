Motorist gets three year ban reduced by six months despite serious driving offences

A banned driver is to be allowed back on the road six months early despite having been convicted of a series of serious driving offences.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 22 how Daniel Houghton, 26, of South Street North, New Whittington, Chesterfield, was disqualified from driving for three years after he was convicted for driving without due care and attention, and for driving without insurance and without a licence.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said Houghton was convicted after he had been seen driving at speed from Whittingon Moor roundabout to Brimington and performing dangerous manoeuvres in 2015.

Houghton applied to the court to have his disqualification lifted and District Judge Andrew Davison agreed to reduce the ban by six months starting from April 22, 2018.