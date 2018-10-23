Motorist cut from car by firefighters in Buxton crash

Firefighters have extricated a man from his car after a crash in Buxton.

It is understood the male driver collided with a tree on Bakewell Road at around 7.46am this morning (Tuesday, October 23).

Firefighters cut the man from the vehicle and left him in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.

https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/news/three-lanes-closed-on-m1-near-tibshelf-after-hgv-collision-causing-oil-spillage-1-9409000

Derbyshire Police also attended the incident.

The condition of the man is not yet known.