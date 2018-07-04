Motorist caught drink driving in Chesterfield after England's World Cup win

There were joyous scenes last night as England won on penalties for the first time at a World Cup.

But one Three Lions supporter had a night to forget, as they were caught drink driving in Chesterfield after watching the match.

Derbyshire Roads Police said the driver blew 56 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath when breathalysed. The legal limit is 35.

The police tweet said: "How not to celebrate an #England win by getting nicked for drink driving after watching the game. #DontDrinkAndDrive #WorldCup"