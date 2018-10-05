`

Motorcyclists hold charity event to aid Chesterfield hospice and poorly youngster

Andy Taylor and Ant Porter. Picture by Tony Else.
Two keen motorcyclists have organised a charity track day to raise money for a Derbyshire hospice and a poorly young boy.

Andy Taylor and Ant Porter, of Clay Cross, held the event at Darley Moor last month.

The track day was a great success. Picture by Tony Else.

Andy said: "We had a great attendance and everyone had a great day."

The event raised more than £750 with £600 going to Chesterfield-based Ashgate Hospicecare and £150 going to local lad William Downes, who was diagnosed with adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) last Christmas.

ALD is a rare, genetic disorder characterised by the breakdown or loss of myelin - the fatty covering surrounding nerve cells in the brain - and progressive dysfunction of the adrenal gland.

Andy said: "The money raised is going to make the remainder of his life as comfortable as can be."

He added: "Both are excellent causes and we hope the money raised can help."

Andy held a track day at Darley Moor last year.

He said: "It was mainly friends on motorbikes who had never been on a track before.

"Subsequently everyone asked if we could do it again but this year we agreed to do it for charity."