Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash

Police are investigating after a motorcyclist suffered potentially life-altering injuries after a crash in Nether Langwith.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, suffered multiple fractures after his bike left the A632 and collided with trees at around 8.20am on Sunday.

Police attended the incident on Sunday morning.

The man was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The road was closed following the incident and re-opened at around 5.30pm.

Police enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of what happened including whether any other vehicles were involved.

PC James Pickersgill, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We are trying to establish a fuller picture of the circumstances that led up to this collision.

"If anyone was in the area and saw the bike in the moments before the incident, please get in touch with us and help us establish what happened.

"We would be particularly keen to see any dashcam footage that any motorists might have that captured this incident.

"If you saw what happened or have any information please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 225 of July 21."