Motorcyclist seriously injured in Derbyshire car smash

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a car in Bolsover.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the smash which happened at around 3.30pm on Friday on Station Road near the Castle Arms pub.

The motorcyclist , aged 20, Is in a serious but stable condition in Sheffield's Northern General Hospital.

The car driver escaped uninjured after the collision between a maroon coloured Vauxhall Vectra and a black Yamaha motorbike.

The road was closed for several hours and an air ambulance was called to assist with the casualty.

