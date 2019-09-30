Motorcyclist seriously injured in Derbyshire car smash

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a car in Bolsover.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the smash which happened at around 3.30pm on Friday on Station Road near the Castle Arms pub.
The motorcyclist , aged 20, Is in a serious but stable condition in Sheffield's Northern General Hospital.
Air ambulance in attendance at Bolsover crash
The car driver escaped uninjured after the collision between a maroon coloured Vauxhall Vectra and a black Yamaha motorbike.
The road was closed for several hours and an air ambulance was called to assist with the casualty.
