A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital after crashing into a tree.

The rider was airlifted by Derbyshire Air Ambulance this afternoon after colliding with a tree in Pikehall in the Derbyshire Dales in a 'remote location'.

A tweet by Derbyshire Roads Police said: "Pikehall. Motorcycle V Tree. Usually the Tree wins but luckily in this case no serious injuries for the rider. Airlifted to hospital by the excellent crew of @Helimed54 who attended due to remote location."