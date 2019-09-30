Motorcyclist aged 20 seriously injured in Derbyshire car smash

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a car in Bolsover.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the smash which happened at around 3.30pm on Friday on Station Road near the Castle Arms pub.

The motorcyclist , aged 20 was in a serious but stable condition in Sheffield's Northern General Hospital.

The car driver escaped uninjured after the collision between a maroon coloured Vauxhall Vectra and a black Yamaha motorbike.

The road was closed for several hours and an air ambulance was called to assist with the casualty.

A Bolsover road is currently closed after an accident involving a car and a motorbike.

The collision occurred at around 3.30pm on Station Road near to the Castle Arms pub.

Firefighters from Staveley also attended the scene.