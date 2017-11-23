Motorbike stolen from Derbyshire beauty spot

Derbyshire police are appealing for information after a motorbike rider returned from a walk to find his Kawasaki had been stolen.

The man parked his black Kawasaki EX 650 in a layby off Snake Road, Bamford, near Ladybower Reservoir, at around noon on Saturday, November 18 while he went for a walk.

When he returned an hour later, his bike had gone.

Police are asking witnesses, or anyone with information, to call them.

The would also like to hear from anyone who has been offered the bike, which has the registration number PE61FGF, for sale.

Anyone with information can call the officer in the case, PC Lisa Riley, on 101 or send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.