'Most people like my work' says Chesterfield illustator behind controversial Mother's Day card featuring ISIS teen Shamima Begum

A controversial illustrator from Chesterfield has said most people like his work.

Samuel Hague's latest product is a Mother's Day card with a drawing of Shamima Begum, who left the UK to join so-called Islamic State in Syria aged 15 and now wants to return to Britain with her baby.

The Mother's Day card created by Samuel Hague.

The card reads: "Happy Mother's Day, thanks for never joining ISIS."

Samuel has previously caused controversy for his cards depicting sex offender Jimmy Saville, the son of glamour model Katie Price and the despised mother of kidnap victim Shannon Matthews.

He has now been banned from selling his work on Etsy, an online marketplace.

Samuel said: "The response to my cards is mostly positive.

"There’s only a handful of people who are offended by them."

The 30-year-old tweeted a screenshot of an email from Etsy which told him his account had been revoked.

The email said: "I'm getting in touch to inform you that Etsy has elected to revoke your account privileges permanently due to your shop's repeat violations of our Prohibited Items Policy.

"While Etsy encourages sellers to express their personal views and ideas in their listings, we do not permit items or listings that promote, support or glorify hatred.

"We also prohibit items that promote, support or glorify acts of physical or sexual violence against individuals or groups."

Samuel said he was 'not surprised at all' by Etsy's decision and added that he asked the site if he could appeal the ruling but was told he couldn't.

He insists his cards are still available on his website.

Commenting on the Shamima Begum card on our Facebook page, Michael Hunter said: "Superb sense of humour!"

Helen Steamson said: "I love it."

Paul Flanagan was annoyed at Etsy's decision to ban Samuel. He asked: "What's happening to the concept of free speech in our country?"

Wendyjo Kennel said: "I agree she should not be allowed back into the country and yes she should stop where she is. But why the stupid cards and jokes? Her family will see them and they're not to blame."