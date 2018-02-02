More than 240 cannabis plants found at Clay Cross property

More than 240 cannabis plants were discovered at a property in Clay Cross earlier this week.

Police found 246 plants at an address on Thanet Street on Tuesday (January 30).

A 32-year-old man and a woman, 41, were arrested and released under investigation.

Detective Sergeant James Wall said: “The intelligence picture that led to these arrests was greatly aided by information from members of the public, who have my sincere thanks.

“If you see suspicious activity in your local area, please call 101 and let us know.”

Alternatively, send Det Sgt Wall a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Residents can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11.