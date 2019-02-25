More information about revitalisation of Chesterfield's Vicar Lane Shopping Centre to be revealed

More information about plans to revitalise Vicar Lane Shopping Centre in Chesterfield will be unveiled at a special event next month.

Earlier this month, the Derbyshire Times revealed that the centre had been bought by property fund ALTERIS, which announced it wanted to significantly transform the site.

Bert Broadhead, director at ALTERIS, is one of the confirmed speakers at the Celebrate Chesterfield event, which will take place at the town's Winding Wheel and is expected to attract nearly 300 delegates.

Huw Bowen, chief executive of Chesterfield Borough Council, will also speak at the event and provide an update on key developments in the town, including Chesterfield Waterside and the Northern Gateway.

Celebrate Chesterfield, now in its ninth year and organised by Destination Chesterfield, is one of the biggest and most hotly-anticipated business events in the area.

Peter Swallow, chair of Destination Chesterfield, said: "It's been a great start to the year for Chesterfield and we've got some exciting things ahead.

"The recent announcement of the transformation of Vicar Lane is just one of the things we are going to be talking about at the event, as well as the town's other major developments, including Chesterfield Waterside and the Northern Gateway.

"Celebrate Chesterfield is a great opportunity for the town's business community to come together, not only to celebrate the town's success, but to look forward to future plans.

"We have a lot to look forward to in 2019 and we are eager to share our plans with the town at the Winding Wheel."

Tickets for the breakfast event, which is being held between 7.30am and 11am on March 20, are available to book now via www.chesterfield.co.uk/celebrate/

Sponsors look forward to event

The University of Derby is this year's headline sponsor with Central Technology and Markham Vale associate sponsors.

Julie Stone, the university's associate pro vice chancellor - external affairs, said: "We are delighted to be working with Destination Chesterfield and supporting the Celebrate Chesterfield event again this year.

"As Derbyshire's only university we look to use our academic expertise, research and innovation to foster talent and create impactful partnerships with businesses.

"The Celebrate Chesterfield event provides a great opportunity for us to have valuable conversations that enable us to understand more about the challenges local businesses face.

"Our priority remains to understand and effectively service the needs of businesses and to create opportunities for individuals, employers and communities to develop and flourish."

Ian Snow, managing director at Central Technology, added: "Supporting Destination Chesterfield is of huge importance to us at Central Technology.

"Having been established and working in Chesterfield with year-on-year growth for over 16 years, we seek to employ local talent and work with mid-market organisations that require IT support and critical data and security protection.

"2019 is a big year for Central Technology.

"We have recently moved to a new 11,000 sq ft office to accommodate our growth and provide more opportunities for jobs in the area.

"With a key focus on staff training and development, we now have dedicated training facilities and test labs for technical learning time.

"By attracting excellent technicians and developing our local apprenticeship scheme, we will be able to continue to provide the excellent service our customers expect.

"The event is a great opportunity for us to meet and work with like-minded mid-market organisations that are keen to grow business in Chesterfield and make it a great location to both work and live."

Henry Boot Developments, development partner for the Markham Vale site, will also be attending the event.

Vivienne Clements, director at Henry Boot Developments Sheffield, added: "We are now in our tenth year of development at Derbyshire's flagship regeneration scheme, Markham Vale, and our partnership with Derbyshire County Council has brought about continued economic growth to the Chesterfield area and beyond.

"2018 saw us maintain 1,600 jobs at Markham Vale, along with securing 164,500sq ft of new commercial space for three global businesses: Protec International, Sterigenics and Grangers International.

"Our goals for 2019 are to continue to attract both local, national and international companies to the scheme.

"Business development and employment creation within this region has always been a key focus for the partnership and we are set to achieve another successful year.

"The Celebrate Chesterfield event is a chance for us to develop our business relationships in the local area and explore exciting opportunities with those looking for high-quality, purpose-built premises."