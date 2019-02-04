More details emerge about picture of Buddy Holly strolling through Chesterfield

Some more details have emerged about the above picture of Buddy Holly walking through Chesterfield town centre.

As previously reported, yesterday was 60 years since the rock and roll star died aged 22 in a plane crash in Iowa.

Today on Twitter, @BuddyTour58 - which celebrates the 60th anniversary of Buddy Holly and the Crickets’ UK tour - provided a few more details about the great picture of the legend strolling through our town.

The account said Buddy and the Crickets stopped in Chesterfield on their way to Sheffield to perform at Sheffield City Hall on March 4, 1958.

Pictured with Buddy is Vi Petty, wife of his manager and producer Norman.

Behind them in the black coat is the Crickets' bass player Joe Mauldin.

The picture - which is understood to have been on display in the old market hall in the town - was taken just a few feet away from one of the entrances to the Shambles

The white building in the background with the three arches - which has the words 'Mansfield Ales Cathedral Vaults' on the side - is now Peak Pharmacy.

Buddy's many hits included That'll Be The Day, Not Fade Away, Oh Boy, Peggy Sue and Heartbeat.

His works and innovations were copied by contemporaries and later musicians, notably the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, and exerted a profound influence on popular music.

Musicians Ritchie Valens, 17, and JP ‘The Big Bopper’ Richardson, 28, as well as pilot Roger Peterson were also killed in the plane crash near Clear Lake.

