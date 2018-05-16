Money off entry to Chesterfield’s Rail Ale beer festival

We’ve teamed up with Barrow Hill Roundhouse to offer readers money off entry to their amazing Rail Ale Beer Festival AND the Thursday night ‘Floyd in the Flesh’ Rail Ale Concert.

Rail Ale 2018 is the most atmospheric beer festival of the year, held in a unique venue, the only remaining operational railway roundhouse in Great Britain. This wonderful Grade II listed building is still used today to stable and service the classic steam and diesel locomotives that serve as an unusual backdrop to the bars for the festival.

Rail Ale Festival

To get money-off entry to the Rail Ales festival and the Floyd in the Flesh show, just cut out the vouchers in this week’s editon of the Derbyshire Times!

Raile Ale visitors will be able to choose from a vast range of beers from around the UK, with the Derbyshire Bar showcasing some of the fantastic real ales closer to home, as well as a large selection of increasingly popular craft keg beers and a cider bar. The Prosecco bar, which made a hugely popular debut at Rail Ale 2017, is back to offer more sparkle and there’s a new addition for 2018 – the Rail Ale ‘Gin Palace’.

Another huge part of Rail Ale is the music with a great range on offer from jazz through acoustic and folk to rock and soul courtesy of some great local bands and solo artists. And then there’s the food – with food stalls from around South Yorkshire and NE Derbyshire serving a wide variety of snacks and meals to suit every taste.

Putting the “Rail” into Rail Ale, the popular shuttle trains will be running at the Roundhouse throughout the day on Friday and Saturday until 5pm so visitors can sit back and relax and let the train take the strain as they sup their drink of choice. There will also be a regular FREE bus service between Chesterfield Railway Station (picking up at the Derby Tup pub in Whittington) and the Roundhouse throughout the three days of the Festival.

Barrowhill Roundhouse Beer Festival, Alexa Stott

On the evening of Thursday 17 May, the Roundhouse will welcome “Floyd in the Flesh”, a 7-piece Pink Floyd tribute band, for the first ever dedicated Rail Ale concert. The band are all passionate Pink Floyd fans who have worked hard to perfect the unique sound of Pink Floyd.

Playing songs from albums including Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, Meddle, Division Bell, The Wall and more, this will be a real treat for all Rail Ale and Pink Floyd fans who will be able to enjoy the delights of Rail Ale with over 350 real ales and the prosecco and gin bars alongside one of the very best tribute bands in the UK

The Rail Ale Festival is open from 12noon to 5pm on Thursday 17 May and from 12noon to 11pm on Friday 18 and Saturday 19 May. Ticket prices will be £5 on Thursday and £9 on Friday and Saturday. ‘Floyd in the Flesh’ are playing on Thursday 17 May, doors open at 6pm. Ticket prices will be £15.

For more information visit www.railalefestival.com.