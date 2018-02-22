Modern bicycles welcome at Erocia Britannia

Eroica Britannia will now be welcoming modern bikes to ride alongside the vintage bicycles at its three day festival.

Riders will endure 86 tough miles around the Peak District on modern bikes – a first for the event in 2018 in the Nova Eroica Britannia race.

Route director Marco Mori said: “A barrier to Eroica Britannia for many is the pre-1987 road bike, so by allowing modern carbon bikes along for a ride on Saturday, June 16, more people have the chance to experience what the Great British Adventure is all about.

“The Peak District National Park is somewhere every rider should strive to ride around – what better time than during Eroica Britannia.”

Riders will climb six of the toughest inclines in the region including the famous Winnats Pass, The Dale, Sir William Hill, Bakewell Forest, Beeley Moor and one final off-road climb at High Peak Junction.

Panoramic views from the summits of these climbs will offer respite for participants but with over 7220ft of elevation Marco said this ride is not for the faint hearted.

