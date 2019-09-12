Missing Mansfield man with links to Shirebrook has 'distinctive scar' on head

Police have released new pictures of a missing man amid continuing concerns for his safety.

Robert Deics/Deutsch was reported missing from the Mansfield area on Friday.

The first new image of missing Robert Deics/Deutsch released by police.

The most recent images show him at the Morrison's store in Mansfield Woodhouse on August 30 2019 and September 1, showing him with a shaven head and a distinctive scar on the top right side of his head.

The 46-year-old is described as having short dark brown hair, of slim build and 5ft 10in tall.

It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing but he is believed to have been on a bicycle and carrying a rucksack.

The second new image of missing Robert Deics/Deutsch released by police.

He is also thought to have links to the Shirebrook area.

Sergeant Ian Birkin, from Nottinghamshire Police's Missing From Home Team, said: "Robert has been missing for some time now and we are increasingly concerned for his safety.

"We have had numerous sightings but unfortunately nothing concrete as yet, so we ask anyone who believes they've seen Robert to contact us as soon as possible.

"If you have seen him or know where he might be, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 571 of September 6.

The original image of missing Robert Deics/Deutsch released by police.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

