Missing man thought to have returned to Derbyshire found by police after four days
A missing man who was believed to have travelled to Derbyshire has been found by police.
Monday, 15th November 2021, 11:44 am
Trevor Keeling, 42, went missing from his home in Essex at around 4.00pm on Thursday, November 11.
Mr Keeling is originally from Derbyshire, and police believed he may have travelled to the county.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: "Trevor Keeling, who was missing from his home in Essex but was believed to be in Derby, has now been found in Essex.
"Thank you to those who shared or responded to our appeal."