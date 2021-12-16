Missing Derbyshire man found safe and well after police search
Derbyshire police say a man who went missing in the county has been found safe and well.
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 3:50 pm
Updated
Friday, 17th December 2021, 6:37 pm
Wayne Lilley, from Renishaw, had last been seen at around 4pm on Wednesday, December 15 in the Barlborough area.
A Derbyshire police spokesperson said today (Friday, December 17): “Wayne Lilley who was missing from Renishaw, has now been found.
"Thank you to everyone who responded to our appeal to find Wayne.”