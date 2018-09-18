Minister celebrates East Midlands export boost with visit to Chesterfield drinks firm

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss toasted a potentially record-breaking year for exports in the East Midlands with a visit to booming Chesterfield drinks firm Global Brands.

The minister hailed the achievements of the company, which employs 330 people from the area, and urged more businesses to follow in the firm’s footsteps by taking advantage of global exporting opportunities.

Exports from East Midlands were worth more than £20 billion in 2017, up by 10 per cent on the previous year.

In 2018, the East Midlands has already exported more than £10.7 billion worth of goods- putting the region on pace for a ‘record-breaking ‘year of exports.

Steve Perez, chairman of Global Brands said: “We were delighted to host Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Liz Truss and our local North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley to proudly show off our achievements at Global Brands.

“Our exports are at a record level and none of that would be possible without a stable economic environment, something that we asked Liz to make sure continues to happen in the future.”

Liz Truss said: “The East Midlands is fizzing, and quickly becoming one of the most impressive exporting regions, delivering growing export figures year after year.

“We are seeing exports go up, with more people across the UK and around the world enjoying the best of Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and beyond.

“It’s now vital to build on that trend and ensure every opportunity to increase their trade.

“Trade leads to more jobs and higher wages, and the Government has launched its new exporting strategy to help more businesses get the advice and support they need, become connected to overseas buyers and gain access to insurance and finance.”