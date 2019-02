Firefighters from Clowne were called out to a chip pan fire in the early hours of this morning.

Crews arrived at a property on High Street, Whitwell at around 1.44am (on Monday, February 4).

The fire was out on arrival but the home was left ‘heavily smoke logged’ by the blaze.

Firefighters used a a PPV fan to clear the smoke from the property.

Nobody is understood to have been hurt in the incident.