Met Police ‘Flying Squad’ make two arrests outside Crystal Peaks

Two men were arrested outside Crystal Peaks in Sheffield in an operation by The Met’s ‘Flying Squad’.

Officers in the specialist Metropolitan Police unit, which investigates robberies, swooped on a vehicle as it pulled onto the ‘red’ car park at Crystal Peaks.

The officers arrested two men as part of an investigation into robberies of security vans which carry cash.

The investigation is looking at a number of robberies in London and across the country.

Witnesses who saw officers make the arrests at around 9.30am said a security van was nearby.

The suspects are to be taken to London for questioning later today.

One woman who saw the police operation said: “I was filling up at Sainsbury’s near to Crystal Peaks when I saw a line of cars overtaking all those queuing to get onto the car park.

“I wondered what they were doing and thought how dangerous it was, until I realised they were unmarked police cars when I saw officers in plain clothes make some arrests.”

Crystal Peaks shopping centre is operating as normal today.