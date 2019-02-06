Met Office warning as ‘heavy winds’ set to kick off in our area tonight

The region has been told to brace itself for ‘very strong and gusty winds’ tonight.

The Met Office, who have issued a yellow warning, said gusts of up to 60mph will hit the East Midlands around 10pm (on Wednesday, February 2) and carry through to tomorrow morning.

Weather alert.

Forecasters warn there may be delays on the roads, as well as short-term loss of power and other services.

A further weather warning is in place for Friday from 12pm when a storm is set to hit the UK.

