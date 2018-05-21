Men tied up kitten as bait for ferrets and dogs

Police are hunting cruel thugs who tied and bound a defenceless kitten for use as bait for dogs and ferrets.

The Derbyshire Constabulary Wildlife Officer has posted that a kitten was saved from its gruesome fate by a concerned passer by.

The officer said: “We are appealing for help to identify four or five Males who had a small kitten which had its feet bound with cable ties and its body bound with masking type tape.

“These males also had with them a number of ferrets and dogs.

“The Kitten was saved by a concerned passing member of the public.

“This Small Kitten was clearly destined to be used as some kind of bait for the ferrets and dogs.

One of the men had a swallow tattoo on his neck and the others all had tattoos on their hands

All were wearing tracksuits and some were in their early 20s others in their early 30s.

They were in woodland between Unstone Green, Chesterfield and A61 at Sheepsbridge Industrial estate.

The Kitten is now safe a well .

Anyone with information, call 101 or Crimestoppers and quote Incident 326-200518.