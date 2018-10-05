Men sought after Chesterfield mobile phone thefts

Derbyshire Police want to speak to these men in connection with the alleged theft of four mobile phones from the O2 store on Vicar Lane.

The incident happened on Thursday September 27 at approximately 2.20pm.

Three men are reported to have entered the store and after a few minutes browsing, they pulled four phones from their corded security displays.

A staff member tried to stop the men, but was pushed to the floor.

Three men ran from the store towards Old Ship Lane and St Mary’s Gate.

Did you witness the incident? If so, or if you recognise the men pictured, call 101 quote the reference number 18000463337 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Sally Bowden, in any correspondence.