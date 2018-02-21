Men 'flee the scene' after A38 crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A38 after the occupants of one of the vehicles fled the scene.

At around 4pm on Saturday, February 17, a Seat Ibiza careered into the central reservation of the southbound carriageway, near the junction for Cotes Park (B600), Alfreton, after colliding with the back of a Ford Focus.

A spokesman Derbyshire Constabulary: "The two occupants of the Ibiza ran away from the scene.

"They are described as Asian men, one wearing a black puffa jacket and the other a grey top."

The occupants of the Focus – a man and a woman, both aged 70 - received minor injuries.

The spokesman added: "If you saw the incident – and in particular if you have dash cam footage – our officers would love to hear from you."

Anyone with information or footage, please call PC Oliver Priddle on 101 quoting reference 18000079067.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.